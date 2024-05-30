Trump Hush Money Verdict breakdown by count

Former President Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to hide a hush money payment to boost his prospects in the 2016 election. Here are each of the records he was charged with falsifying, and the verdict for each.

1) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY

2) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on or about Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY

3) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on or about Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY

4) A Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY

5) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Feb. 16, 2017 and transmitted on or about March 16, 2017 - GUILTY

6) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on or about March 17, 2017 - GUILTY

7) A Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated March 17, 2017 - GUILTY

8) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated April 13, 2017 - GUILTY

9) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about June 19, 2017 - GUILTY

10) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017 - GUILTY

11) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated May 22, 2017 - GUILTY

12) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about May 22, 2017 - GUILTY

13) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated May 23, 2017 - GUILTY

14) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated June 16, 2017 - GUILTY

15) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about June 19, 2017 - GUILTY

16) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017 - GUILTY

17) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated July 11, 2017 - GUILTY

18) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about July 11, 2017 - GUILTY

19) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated July 11, 2017 - GUILTY

20) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Aug. 1, 2017 - GUILTY

21) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Aug. 1, 2017 - GUILTY

22) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Aug. 1, 2017 - GUILTY

23) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Sept. 11, 2017 - GUILTY

24) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Sept. 11, 2017 - GUILTY

25) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Sept. 12, 2017 - GUILTY

26) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Oct. 18, 2017 - GUILTY

27) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Oct. 18, 2017 - GUILTY

28) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Oct. 18, 2017 - GUILTY

29) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Nov. 20, 2017 - GUILTY

30) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Nov. 20, 2017 - GUILTY

31) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Nov. 21, 2017 - GUILTY

32) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Dec. 1, 2017 - GUILTY

33) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Dec. 1, 2017 - GUILTY

34) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Dec. 5, 2017 - GUILTY