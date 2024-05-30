Trump Hush Money Verdict breakdown by count
Former President Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in order to hide a hush money payment to boost his prospects in the 2016 election. Here are each of the records he was charged with falsifying, and the verdict for each.
1) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY
2) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on or about Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY
3) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on or about Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY
4) A Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated Feb. 14, 2017 - GUILTY
5) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Feb. 16, 2017 and transmitted on or about March 16, 2017 - GUILTY
6) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust on or about March 17, 2017 - GUILTY
7) A Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Account check and check stub dated March 17, 2017 - GUILTY
8) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated April 13, 2017 - GUILTY
9) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about June 19, 2017 - GUILTY
10) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017 - GUILTY
11) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated May 22, 2017 - GUILTY
12) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about May 22, 2017 - GUILTY
13) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated May 23, 2017 - GUILTY
14) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated June 16, 2017 - GUILTY
15) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about June 19, 2017 - GUILTY
16) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated June 19, 2017 - GUILTY
17) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated July 11, 2017 - GUILTY
18) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about July 11, 2017 - GUILTY
19) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated July 11, 2017 - GUILTY
20) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Aug. 1, 2017 - GUILTY
21) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Aug. 1, 2017 - GUILTY
22) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Aug. 1, 2017 - GUILTY
23) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Sept. 11, 2017 - GUILTY
24) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Sept. 11, 2017 - GUILTY
25) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Sept. 12, 2017 - GUILTY
26) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Oct. 18, 2017 - GUILTY
27) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Oct. 18, 2017 - GUILTY
28) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Oct. 18, 2017 - GUILTY
29) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Nov. 20, 2017 - GUILTY
30) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Nov. 20, 2017 - GUILTY
31) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Nov. 21, 2017 - GUILTY
32) An invoice from Michael Cohen dated Dec. 1, 2017 - GUILTY
33) An entry in the Detail General Ledger for Donald J. Trump on or about Dec. 1, 2017 - GUILTY
34) A Donald J. Trump account check and check stub dated Dec. 5, 2017 - GUILTY