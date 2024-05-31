After a quarter century, Thailand’s LGBTQ Pride Parade is seen as a popular and political success

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is kicking off its annual celebration for the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month as the country is on course to become the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalize marriage equality. Saturday’s Bangkok Pride Parade is expected to pack the streets in one of the Thai capital’s busiest commercial districts. Pride Month celebrations have been endorsed by politicians, government agencies and some of the country’s biggest business conglomerates. But the public celebration of gender diversity was not always so popular in Thailand despite its long-standing reputation as an LGBTQ+ friendly country. An organizer recalls that he faced social and bureaucratic hurdles when he established what was then called the “Bangkok Gay Festival” in 1999.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.