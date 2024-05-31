At bribery trial, ex-US official casts Sen. Bob Menendez as a villain in Egyptian meat controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — At a bribery trial, a former top U.S. agricultural official has cast Sen. Bob Menendez as a villain who tried to stop him from disrupting an unusual sudden monopoly that developed five years ago over the certification of meat exported to Egypt. Ted McKinney testified Friday in Manhattan federal court as prosecutors tried to support their claim that Menendez stepped in when necessary to protect the interests of three New Jersey businessmen who rewarded him with gold bars, thousands of dollars in cash and a luxury car. The Democrat’s lawyers say Menendez took no bribes and did nothing wrong in his advocacy for constituents.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.