Families of those who died in Boeing crashes press the Justice Department to prosecute the company

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of passengers who died in two Boeing Max crashes are pushing federal officials to prosecute the company, but they’re not getting any promises from the Justice Department. The families made their case in a meeting Friday in Washington. The Justice Department determined two weeks ago that Boeing violated terms of a 2021 settlement that let the company avoid prosecution for deceiving regulators who approved the Boeing 737 Max. But prosecutors have not announced what sanctions Boeing might face. The department has said it will decide by July 7.

