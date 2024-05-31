FBI and Homeland Security warn U.S. of possible threats during Pride Month

Several agencies are warning Americans to stay alert during Pride Month this year. In a recent public announcement, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said they wanted to raise awareness of “foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) or their supporters potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues.”

Although no locations or cities were listed as specific targets this year, the announcement said foreign terrorist groups and supporters have promoted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and targeted related events in the past, including the Pulse Nightclub Orlando shooting, and an attack at a Pride Parade in Vienna.

The release also listed several possible indicators of potential threat activity to look out for:

Possible Indicators of Potential Threat Activity:

Violent threats made online, in person, or via mail.

Unusual or prolonged testing or probing of security measures at events or venues.

Photography of security related equipment, personnel, or access points consistent with pre-operational surveillance without a reasonable alternative explanation.

Unusual surveillance or interest in buildings, gatherings, or events.

Attempts to gain access to restricted areas, bypass security, or impersonate law enforcement officials.

Observation of or questions about facility security measures, including barriers, restricted areas, cameras, and intrusion detection systems without a reasonable alternative explanation.

Eliciting information from facility personnel regarding the nature of upcoming events, crowd sizes, busiest times of day, etc. without a reasonable alternative explanation.

Attempts to enter a restricted area, bypass security, or impersonate law enforcement officials.

Please visit the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) Initiative (NSI) website for additional information, resources, and training for community partners (https://www.dhs.gov/nationwide-suspicious-activity-reporting-initiative).

RECOMMENDATIONS