Skip to Content
News

FBI and Homeland Security warn U.S. of possible threats during Pride Month

Bojan Cvetanovic / CC BY-SA 4.0
By
New
Published 10:19 AM

Several agencies are warning Americans to stay alert during Pride Month this year. In a recent public announcement, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said they wanted to raise awareness of “foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) or their supporters potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues.”

Although no locations or cities were listed as specific targets this year, the announcement said foreign terrorist groups and supporters have promoted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and targeted related events in the past, including the Pulse Nightclub Orlando shooting, and an attack at a Pride Parade in Vienna.

The release also listed several possible indicators of potential threat activity to look out for:

Possible Indicators of Potential Threat Activity:

  • Violent threats made online, in person, or via mail.
  • Unusual or prolonged testing or probing of security measures at events or venues.
  • Photography of security related equipment, personnel, or access points consistent with pre-operational surveillance without a reasonable alternative explanation.
  • Unusual surveillance or interest in buildings, gatherings, or events.
  • Attempts to gain access to restricted areas, bypass security, or impersonate law enforcement officials.
  • Observation of or questions about facility security measures, including barriers, restricted areas, cameras, and intrusion detection systems without a reasonable alternative explanation.
  • Eliciting information from facility personnel regarding the nature of upcoming events, crowd sizes, busiest times of day, etc. without a reasonable alternative explanation.
  • Attempts to enter a restricted area, bypass security, or impersonate law enforcement officials.

Please visit the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) Initiative (NSI) website for additional information, resources, and training for community partners (https://www.dhs.gov/nationwide-suspicious-activity-reporting-initiative).

RECOMMENDATIONS

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Tori King

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content