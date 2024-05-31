FBI and Homeland Security warn U.S. of possible threats during Pride Month
Several agencies are warning Americans to stay alert during Pride Month this year. In a recent public announcement, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said they wanted to raise awareness of “foreign terrorist organizations (FTOS) or their supporters potential targeting of LGBTQIA+-related events and venues.”
Although no locations or cities were listed as specific targets this year, the announcement said foreign terrorist groups and supporters have promoted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and targeted related events in the past, including the Pulse Nightclub Orlando shooting, and an attack at a Pride Parade in Vienna.
The release also listed several possible indicators of potential threat activity to look out for:
- Violent threats made online, in person, or via mail.
- Unusual or prolonged testing or probing of security measures at events or venues.
- Photography of security related equipment, personnel, or access points consistent with pre-operational surveillance without a reasonable alternative explanation.
- Unusual surveillance or interest in buildings, gatherings, or events.
- Attempts to gain access to restricted areas, bypass security, or impersonate law enforcement officials.
- Observation of or questions about facility security measures, including barriers, restricted areas, cameras, and intrusion detection systems without a reasonable alternative explanation.
- Eliciting information from facility personnel regarding the nature of upcoming events, crowd sizes, busiest times of day, etc. without a reasonable alternative explanation.
Please visit the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) Initiative (NSI) website for additional information, resources, and training for community partners (https://www.dhs.gov/nationwide-suspicious-activity-reporting-initiative).
RECOMMENDATIONS
- If there is an emergency, contact local law enforcement or 911 immediately.
- To report a threat, contact your local FBI field office (https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices) or closest international office (https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/international-offices) or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)
- Or report suspicious activity to: How to Report Suspicious Activity | Homeland Security (dhs.gov)
- Be aware of your surrounding at all times and report suspicious activities to the authorities.