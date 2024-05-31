Improving energy resilience in Pakistan could avert 175,000 deaths by 2030, UNICEF says
By MUIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A new study by the United Nations children’s agency says developing resilient energy systems to power health facilities in Pakistan could avert over 175,000 deaths by 2030. It says improving energy resilience would also contribute $296 million to the country’s economy over the next 20 years by reducing maternal, adult and infant mortality. The study, released Friday, comes as Pakistan is experiencing an intense heatwave that has sickened thousands of people, further burdening the country’s fragile healthcare system.