Improving energy resilience in Pakistan could avert 175,000 deaths by 2030, UNICEF says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A new study by the United Nations children’s agency says developing resilient energy systems to power health facilities in Pakistan could avert over 175,000 deaths by 2030. It says improving energy resilience would also contribute $296 million to the country’s economy over the next 20 years by reducing maternal, adult and infant mortality. The study, released Friday, comes as Pakistan is experiencing an intense heatwave that has sickened thousands of people, further burdening the country’s fragile healthcare system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.