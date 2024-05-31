Jennifer Lopez cancels her upcoming tour, including stop at Acrisure Arena

Pop singer, dancer and entertainer Jennifer Lopez has canceled her upcoming summer tour, which included a stop at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on July 19.

The cancellation was announced via Lopez's newsletter, stating she is "heartsick and devastated" to disappoint fans. This decision came after Lopez canceled several shows last March in different locations, which caused fan uproar.

Live Nation representatives claimed Lopez is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Lopez is the second act to cancel a show at Acrisure Arena in recent months. Alternative duo, The Black Keys, has canceled their show set for September, and plan to book smaller venues to reschedule.

