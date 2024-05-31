Killing of Minneapolis police officer stuns a department that’s been struggling to fill its ranks
By STEVE KARNOWSKI, MARK VANCLEAVE AND JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ambush shooting death of a Minneapolis police officer has stunned a department that has been struggling to fill its ranks since the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing turmoil. The death of Officer Jamal Mitchell on Thursday came days after the fourth anniversary of the killing of Floyd by Minneapolis police, which sparked sometimes violent unrest across the country and forced a reckoning with police brutality and racism. The city became ground zero for the “defund the police” movement, and while it didn’t succeed in eliminating the Minneapolis Police Department, the force remains well below full strength.