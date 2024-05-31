Man who injured police officer during Capitol riot is sentenced to 5 years in prison
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A military veteran who was convicted of injuring a police officer’s hand during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to five years in prison. John George Todd III declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced him on Friday. The judge said Todd, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Missouri, hasn’t shown any remorse for his role in damaging the country’s democratic institutions. Todd was carrying a fiberglass pole attached to a flag inside the Capitol. Todd and an officer wrestled for control of the pole until it splintered and cut the officer’s hand.