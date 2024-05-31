Running for US president from prison? Eugene V. Debs did it, a century ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Following his unprecedented felony conviction, former president and current presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has to wait to find out what his sentence will be. But even if it involves time behind bars, that doesn’t mean his campaign to return to the White House comes to an end. He wouldn’t even be the first candidate to run for that office while imprisoned. That piece of history belongs to Eugene Debs, who ran on the Socialist Party ticket in 1920 — and garnered almost a million votes.

