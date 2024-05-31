Russian missiles kill 4 people in Kharkiv after Biden OKs a Ukrainian response using U.S. weapons

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian ballistic missiles have slammed into an apartment block in Kharkiv and killed at least four people in a nighttime attack. The bombardment comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden gave Kyiv a green light to strike back with American weapons at Russian military assets targeting the country’s second-largest city. The Ukrainian air force said Friday that Russia launched five S-300/S-400 ballistic missiles at Kharkiv overnight. A Russian onslaught this month in the northeastern Kharkiv region has forced the evacuation of thousands of people and has stretched Ukraine’s depleted forces in what is proving to be a critical period in the war, which is now in its third year.

