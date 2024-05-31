Woman sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for conspiring to murder Connecticut mom

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman who was convicted of murder conspiracy and other charges in the killing of Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison. A judge in Stamford handed down the punishment Friday to Michelle Troconis, who was convicted in March. Troconis was the girlfriend of Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who killed himself in 2020 after being charged in her killing. Jennifer Dulos disappeared from her New Canaan home on May 24, 2019, and her body has never been found. Troconis and Fotis Dulos denied the allegations. Troconis plans to appeal the convictions.

