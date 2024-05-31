World War II veterans take off for France for 80th anniversary of D-Day

DALLAS (AP) — More than 60 veterans of World War II are being flown from Dallas to France to take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The group that left Friday includes six Medal of Honor recipients from other wars and two Rosie the Riveters, representing the women who worked in factories and shipyards during the war. American Airlines said in a statement that the veterans range from 96 to 107 years old. They are to attend ceremonies and visit Omaha and Utah beaches, two of the spots in Normandy where the Allies stormed onshore in northern France on June 6, 1944.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.