34 taken into custody after pro-Palestinian protest at Brooklyn Museum, artwork damage reported

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they took 34 people into custody following a pro-Palestinian protest at the Brooklyn Museum. Hundreds of protesters marched on the museum Friday afternoon, set up tents in the lobby and unfurled a “Free Palestine” banner over the building. Museum officials say there was damage to artwork in the plaza and museum security staff were physically and verbally harassed. Protesters say they want the museum to divest from any investments linked to Israel’s actions in Gaza. Twenty-nine of those in custody were either arrested or given tickets or summons for charges ranging from trespassing to assault.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.