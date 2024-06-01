A Chinese spacecraft lands on moon’s far side to collect rocks in growing space rivalry with US

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon’s far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S. The official Xinhua News Agency says the landing module touched down Sunday morning Beijing time. The mission is the sixth in the Chang’e moon exploration program, and the second designed to bring back samples. The moon program is part of a growing rivalry with the U.S. and others, including Japan and India, to explore space. China has put its own space station in orbit and regularly sends crews there.

