After South Africa’s historic election, what now for its global role on issues like the war in Gaza?
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — It was a historic day for South Africa. The political party that ended the racially divisive era of apartheid and sent global hopes soaring with a vibrant new democracy has lost its three-decade grip on power. That’s according to election results Saturday. For the first time, the African National Congress will have to form a coalition to govern South Africa, whose role on the global stage is growing as it takes Israel to court over Gaza and assumes the G20 presidency later this year.