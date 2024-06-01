Former South Africa leader Zuma threatens legal action over allegations of election irregularities

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma is threatening legal action to stop the announcement of the country’s election results scheduled for Sunday. He wants authorities to first address allegations of vote-rigging that his political party has made. Zuma spoke Saturday after his party announced that it was seeking a re-run of the elections, saying it had submitted evidence to the Independent Electoral Commission proving its allegations of widespread irregularities. Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party has emerged as the third biggest political party, with 99% of the votes counted in South Africa’s highly contested election. The electoral body says it is ready to declare the official election results Sunday as initially scheduled, saying it would address all the objections raised.

