Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in Lebanon and fire rockets at an Israeli base

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group says it shot down an Israeli drone over south Lebanon and fired rockets at an Israeli military base. It came hours after Israeli drone strikes killed at least one person and wounded several others. The exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border has been intensifying over the past weeks with Israel’s military push on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. Hezbollah said Saturday its fighters also attacked an Israeli army base in the border town of Kiryat Shmona with Burkan rockets, which carry a heavy warhead. No casualties were reported.

