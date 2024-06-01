Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group says it shot down an Israeli drone over south Lebanon after hours Israeli drone strikes killed at least one person and wounded others. The exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border has been intensifying over the past weeks with Israel’s military push Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. The Israeli military said a surface-to-air missile was fired toward a drone operating in Lebanese airspace, adding that it was hit and fell in Lebanese territory. Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the Lebanon-Israel border a day after the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of the border.

