Kimmich slams ‘racist’ survey that says 1 in 5 Germans want more white players in the national team

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has slammed as “absolutely racist” a survey and its findings that one in five of his compatriots would prefer more white players on the national team. The poll of 1,304 randomly selected participants was commissioned for national broadcaster ARD’s documentary “Unity and Justice and Diversity”. The program is to be shown on Wednesday. Some 21% of those surveyed said they would prefer it if more players with white skin were playing for Germany. Kimmich says “This is absolutely racist and has no place in our changing room.” He was speaking in Herzogenaurach where Germany is holding a training camp for the upcoming European Championship. The 27-man squad is mixed and includes Black players.

