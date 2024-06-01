Kuwait’s emir names new crown prince, Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s ruling emir has named the small nation’s new crown prince, nearly six months after he took the throne. Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah will become next in line to the throne. That’s according to a report Saturday night from the state-run KUNA news agency. The 71-year-old Sheikh Sabah previously served as prime minister and as foreign minister in the country. The announcement offered no other details or comments from Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber. The 83-year-old Sheikh Meshal recently dissolved parliament for as many as four years amid the widespread political dysfunction that’s gripped Kuwait.

