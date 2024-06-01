Louisiana law that could limit filming of police hampers key tool for racial justice, attorneys say

Civil rights attorneys say a new Louisiana law that makes it a crime to approach within 25 feet of a police officer under certain circumstances is an affront to the movement for racial justice and violates the First Amendment. Critics have said the law signed this week by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry could hinder the public’s ability to film officers. Bystander cellphone videos are largely credited with revealing police misconduct such as the 2020 killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. Proponents argue the new law will create a buffer zone to help ensure the safety of officers.

