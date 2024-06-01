Malaysian climber who died in a cave near the top of North America’s tallest mountain is identified

DENALI PARK, Alaska (AP) — Park officials say a Malaysian climber likely died of exposure and altitude-related illness as he sheltered in a snow cave at the top of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain in Alaska. Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska on Saturday identified the climber as 36-year-old Zulkifli Bin Yusof. He likely died Wednesday. One of his climbing partners was rescued Tuesday night after descending lower on Denali. The other survivor spent another two days holed up with Yusof’s body before being rescued at 19,600 feet Friday. A park spokesperson says Yusof’s remains were also recovered Friday. All three climbers had experience with high-altitude treks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.