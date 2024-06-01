Skip to Content
North Korea is sending more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea

Published 5:50 AM

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

South Korea’s military says North Korea launched even more trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea, following a similar campaign earlier in the week as it continues to retaliate against activists flying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border. The military advised people to beware of falling objects and not to touch objects suspected to be from North Korea but report them to military or police offices instead. South Korea’s military dispatched chemical rapid response and explosive clearance teams to recover the debris from some 260 North Korean balloons that were found in various parts of the country from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Associated Press

