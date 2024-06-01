Things to know about the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis officer that police describe as an ‘ambush’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota law enforcement have identified the man who they believe fatally shot a Minneapolis officer in what police are calling an ambush. The Minnesota Public Safety Department on Saturday named 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed as the suspected shooter. Police say 36-year-old Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell was responding to a call Thursday about a double shooting when he stopped to help Mohamed, who he believed was injured. Law enforcement says Mohamed then fatally shot Mitchell before being shot and killed by another responding officer. The local coroner identified a third man who was killed in the shooting as 32-year-old Osman Said Jimale.

