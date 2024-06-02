1 dead and 8 injured in Istanbul apartment building collapse

ISTANBUL (AP) — An apartment building collapse in the Turkish city of Istanbul has killed one person and injured eight, authorities say. Firefighters shifted rubble by hand from the flattened five-story building in Kucukcekmece on the city’s European side on Sunday. The cause was not immediately clear but there was no sign of an explosion or seismic activity. Only the top two floors were being used as residences. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria and killed more than 59,000 people last year highlighted the poor enforcement of building regulations in Turkey.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.