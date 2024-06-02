An apartment building collapsed in Istanbul and rescue crews are working to free people trapped

ISTANBUL (AP) — Emergency workers are trying to rescue people trapped under the debris of an apartment building that collapsed in the Turkish city of Istanbul. Firefighters shifted rubble by hand from the flattened five-story building in Kucukcekmece on the city’s European side on Sunday. Seven people have been pulled from the debris and two others remain under the building, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said. There were no reports of deaths and the cause of the collapse was not immediately clear. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of southern Turkey and neighboring Syria and killed more than 59,000 people last year highlighted the poor enforcement of building regulations in Turkey.

