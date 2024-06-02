David Levy, Moroccan-born ex-foreign minister of Israel, dies at 86

JERUSALEM (AP) — David Levy, an Israeli politician born in Morocco who fought tirelessly against deep-seated racism against Jews from North Africa and rose to serve as foreign minister and other senior government posts, has died. He was 86. Levy moved to Israel at age 20 from Morocco and first worked in construction and got his start in politics as a representative of the construction union. He served in the Knesset from 1969 to 2006, including as the foreign minister, deputy prime minister and minister for housing and construction.

