Germany coach blasts public broadcaster for asking if there should be more white players in his team

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says he is shocked that a public broadcaster asked participants in a survey if they would prefer more white players in the national soccer team. Nagelsmann agrees with midfielder Joshua Kimmich that the survey for German state broadcaster ARD is “absolutely racist” and says it’s “madness for a public broadcaster to ask such a question.” The survey of 1,304 randomly selected participants found that one in five would prefer it if more players with white skin were playing for Germany. Nagelsmann says, “We’re playing a European Championship for everyone in the country. And anyone who can play top football is invited to be a national player and give their all for their country.”

