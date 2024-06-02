Iceland elects businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir as president

LONDON (AP) — Iceland’s national broadcasting service says Halla Tomasdottir, a businesswoman and investor, has won Iceland’s presidential election, topping a crowded field of candidates in which the top three finishers were women. RUV reported Sunday that Tomasdottir was elected to the largely ceremonial post with 34.3% of the vote, defeating former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, with 25.2%, and Halla Hrund Logadottir, with 15.5%.

