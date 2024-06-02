Indonesia is to deport a fugitive to Thailand who is wanted on murder and drug trafficking charges

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — One of Thailand’s most wanted fugitives will be escorted home on a Thai air force plane after being arrested on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali following months on the run in connection with several killings and drug trafficking charges in his homeland. Chaowalit Thongduang escaped from detention in Thailand while being treated at a hospital. Officials say he was using a fake Indonesian national identity card when he was detained Thursday. They say Chaowalit was arrested in a raid at his apartment in Bali where authorities seized four cellphones along with several fake identity documents. Thailand’s justice minister says he will be flown Tuesday to Thailand, where he is wanted in several murders or attempted murders and in drug trafficking.

