Israeli airstrikes near city of Aleppo kill several people, Syrian state media say

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say Israeli airstrikes around the Syrian city of Aleppo killed several people. The state-run SANA news agency gave no specific toll. It said the strikes happened early Monday morning around the southeastern edge of Aleppo. Israel did not immediately acknowledge the strikes. Syria and Israel have been at war since Israel’s founding in 1948. Syria’s President Bashar Assad has been backed by Iran in his country’s yearslong war, and Israeli strikes previously have targeted Iranian positions and equipment. The strikes also come amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. Israel separately has been striking targets in Lebanon as well as Hezbollah continues its cross-border fire into the country.

