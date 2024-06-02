Monster truck clips aerial power line, toppling utility poles in spectator area

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Police say a monster truck performing for spectators in Maine clipped an aerial power line, toppling several utility poles and sending two people to the hospital. The Topsham Fairgrounds was hosting a monster truck event on Saturday when a vehicle dubbed the Crushstation jumped into the air and hit the power line. Video showed people scrambling when a utility pole with a transformer fell alongside the track. Topsham police say two people were transported to hospitals and others suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.