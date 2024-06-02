North Korea says it will stop sending trash balloons as South Korea vows strong retaliation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will stop sending trash-carrying balloons into South Korea, claiming that its campaign left the South Koreans with “enough experience of how much unpleasant they feel.” The North’s announcement Sunday came hours after South Korea said it would soon punish North Korea with “unbearable” retaliatory steps over its balloon activities and other recent provocations. It wasn’t immediately unclear if South Korea would move ahead with its punitive measures following North Korea’s message.

