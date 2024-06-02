Ohio officials ask for public’s help in finding shooter who killed 1 and wounded 24 at party

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor and police chief of Akron have called on witnesses to come forward with information about a mass shooting in the Ohio city that killed one person and wounded 24 others, some critically. No arrests were immediately made in connection with the shooting early Sunday morning. Police Chief Brian Harding says investigators found two handguns and more than 35 bullet shell casings at the scene of the outdoor party where the shooting took place. Akron officials say rewards totaling $22,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect have been offered by Summit County Crime Stoppers, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms.

