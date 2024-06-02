Oil producers led by Saudis extended supply cuts amid slack prices

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia and allied oil producing countries on Sunday extended output cuts through next year, a move aimed at supporting slack prices that haven’t risen even amid turmoil in the Middle East and the start of the summer travel season. The OPEC+ alliance, made up of members of the producers cartel and allied countries including Russia, decided at an online meeting to hold steady its production levels, which include some 2 million barrels per day in cuts, through Dec. 31, 2025. The Saudis need higher oil prices to fund ambitious plans by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the country’s economy away from fossil fuel exports. Higher oil prices would also help Russia maintain economic growth and stability as it spends heavily on its war against Ukraine.

