Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Akron say an early morning shooting Sunday killed one person and injured 24 others, some critically. Police said shots were reported just after midnight in the eastern part of the city, and local hospitals said people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds. Police said Sunday morning that one person died and 24 others were wounded. Some victims were reported in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening. No arrests were immediately reported. WEWS-TV reported that a street party was happening in the area before the gunfire broke out.

