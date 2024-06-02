Puerto Rico’s two biggest parties hold primaries as governor seeks 2nd term and voters demand change

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The future of Puerto Rico’s political status and its fragile economy are at the center of fiery debates as the island’s two biggest political parties hold contentious gubernatorial primaries. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi is head of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party. He is seeking a second term and running against Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress. The two ran on the same ticket four years ago, but González announced her plan to challenge Pierluisi in early December. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Sen. Juan Zaragoza is running against Rep. Jesús Manuel Ortiz to be the candidate for the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the island’s status quo as a U.S. territory.

