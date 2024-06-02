Skip to Content
Sheriff Chad Bianco endorses Donald Trump in 2024 election

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Sheriff Bianco made his endorsement clear in a video posted on Instagram, where he also expressed frustration with California state law and leadership, criticizing them as too lenient on criminals.

Bianco said, "I think it's time we put a felon in the White House. Trump 2024 baby. Let's save this country and make America great again."

