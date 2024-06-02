Zelenskyy accuses China of pressuring other countries not to attend upcoming Ukraine peace talks

SINGAPORE (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused China of helping Russia to disrupt a Swiss-organized peace conference on the war in Ukraine. Speaking Sunday at a news conference at the Shangri-La conference in Singapore, Zelenskyy said that China is pressuring other countries and leaders not to attend. He implied that China is doing Russia’s bidding, saying it is regrettable that such a powerful country as China is being used by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy made the remarks after speaking at an annual Asia-Pacific security conference. He said he is seeking Asian attendance at the peace conference, which is being organized by Switzerland.

