A grant program for Black women business owners is discriminatory, appeals court rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. federal court of appeals panel suspended a venture capital firm’s grant program for Black women business owners on Monday, ruling that a conservative group is likely to prevail in its lawsuit claiming that the program is the discriminatory. The ruling against the Fearless Fund is another victory for conservative groups waging a sprawling legal battle against corporate diversity programs that have targeted dozens of companies. The case was brought by the American American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group led by Edward Blum, the activist behind the Supreme Court case that ended affirmative action in college admissions.

