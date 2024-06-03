A scientist, a leftist and a former Mexico City mayor. Who is Claudia Sheinbaum?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s next president and its first woman leader in more than 200 years of independence, captured the post by promising continuity. The 61-year-old former Mexico City mayor and lifelong leftist ran a disciplined campaign capitalizing on her predecessor’s popularity. But Mexicans will look to see how Sheinbaum asserts herself now that she has her victory in hand. She hews close politically to her mentor, current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They share many ideas about the government’s role in addressing inequality, but she has a different personality and is viewed as less combative and more data driven.

