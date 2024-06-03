After guilty verdict, Trump will appear on the ballot in the last presidential primaries of 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s name will appear on the ballot for the first time since his historic conviction of felony crimes as a handful of states hold the last Republican presidential primary contests of 2024. The former president will be on the ballot in Tuesday’s Republican contests in Montana, New Jersey and New Mexico. President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, will compete in Democratic primaries in the same states, plus the primary in Washington, D.C. and one in South Dakota. Republicans in D.C. held a party-run primary in March, and in South Dakota, the GOP presidential primary was canceled because Trump was uncontested. Voters will also cast ballots in primary races for federal, state and local offices in those states.

