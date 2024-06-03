Biden lays into Trump over convictions and says he now poses a greater threat than in 2016

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has laid into his likely opponent in November’s election, Donald Trump, for being convicted by a Manhattan jury on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments. Biden says “this campaign has entered uncharted territory.” Speaking Monday at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, Biden said the former president “wants you to believe it’s all rigged. Nothing could be further from the truth.” He accused Trump of “attacking both the judiciary and elections system as rigged” and said such rhetoric was “reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible.” Biden added: “This isn’t the same Trump that got elected in 2016. He’s worse.”

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

