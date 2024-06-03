GameStop leaps in premarket as Roaring Kitty may hold large position

Shares of GameStop are soaring before the market open on Monday following speculation that the man at the center of the pandemic meme stock craze owns a large number of shares of the video game retailer that may be worth millions. Keith Gill, better known as “Roaring Kitty” on social media platforms YouTube and X, also goes by the name Deep F- – – – – – Value on Reddit. Late Sunday the Reddit account shared a screenshot in the r/SuperStonk forum that showed Gill may hold 5 million shares of GameStop that were worth $115.7 million as of Friday.

