Israel declares 4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, including 3 older men from Hamas video
By JULIA FRANKEL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of four more hostages held by Hamas, including three older men seen in a Hamas video begging for their release. The three men, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger and Haim Peri, were all age 80 or older. They appeared in a video in December released by Hamas under the title, “Don’t let us grow old here.” Monday’s announcement heightens pressure on the Israeli government to agree to a new cease-fire proposal that could secure the return of the hostages still held in Gaza and end the eight-month war.