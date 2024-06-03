Japan police search for suspects in spray-painting of graffiti at controversial war shrine

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police are searching for suspects in the spray-painting of the word “toilet” on a Tokyo shrine that commemorates the country’s war dead. The act was an apparent protest against the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The red graffiti, spray-painted on a stone pillar at the entrance of Yasukuni Shrine, was discovered early Saturday morning. Videos posted on Chinese social media show a man criticizing the wastewater discharge and spraying the English word on the pillar. Japanese news media say Tokyo police are investigating two suspects, the person who appeared in the video and another who shot the video. They say police believe the perpetrator has already left Japan. Police declined to confirm the reports.

