Kamala Harris will represent the US at a Swiss ‘peace summit’ for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the U.S. at this month’s Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine promoted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The White House announced that Harris would attend the meeting in Lucerne on June 15. President Joe Biden is scheduled to be at a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles hosted by actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The vice president’s communications director, Kirsten Allen, says Harris will underscore the administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a” just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and the principles of the U.N. charter.

