Bob Kelley, Kelley Blue Book publisher, dies in Indian Wells at age 96

Former Kelley Blue Book Publisher Bob Kelley died on May 28 at the age of 96 in Indian Wells, the company announced today.

At age 15, Kelley worked for his family's car dealership in Southern California before serving in the Navy during World War II, and once he returned to the dealership, his uncle began to create lists of cars he wanted to buy and how much he wanted to pay for them. It became the Kelley Blue Book, the standard publication for car values.

"For a time, he was the most knowledgeable used car mind in the post- war United States," Charlie Vogelheim, Kelley's son-in-law and also a former Kelley Blue Book editor, said in a statement. "He'd drive home at night in the oldest car on the lot just to better understand why it hadn't sold."

The family sold the dealership in the 1960s, focusing its efforts on publishing the Blue Book, with Kelley as publisher. The guide was released six times a year. According to the company, Kelley also led the guide's

expansion to the Internet, with the website KBB.com launching in 1995. Kelley then retired in 2000.

"Bob Kelley was a true pioneer in the automotive industry," Kelley Blue Book President Steve Lind said in a statement. "His legacy extends far beyond the pages of Kelley Blue Book. As we honor Bob's memory, we also recognize our responsibility to continue building on his legacy. Bob's passion for informed decision making will always guide us as we navigate the ever-evolving automotive landscape."

Kelley is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Wanda, his sister, five children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.