New York City is building more public toilets and launching an online locator so you can find them

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is not only getting more public toilets, but making them easier to locate using your smartphone. Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday a plan to build 46 new restrooms and renovate 36 existing ones located in city parks, adding to the city’s roughly 1,000 such facilities over the next five years. The Democrat said the city has also developed a new Google Maps layer so people can easily find the locations of every public restroom operated by government agencies and civic institutions.

